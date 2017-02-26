Fiji Time: 9:02 PM on Sunday 26 February

FRA assures road users

Mere Naleba
Sunday, February 26, 2017

MOTORISTS travelling along Bau Tikina Rd should rest assured that the newly-opened road is maintained and checked by road engineers on a daily basis although overloaded vehicles have caused deterioration on some parts of the road.

These were the comments by Fiji Roads Authority CEO John Hutchinson in response to complaints made by the public regarding the condition of the road.

Mr Hutchinson said the condition of the road was so far satisfactory.

"Bau Tikina Rd is checked daily if the engineer in his daily check finds that the road is not suitable for use we will close off access to motorists," he said.

"Part of the recent deterioration of the road is directly related to overloaded vehicles using the bypass despite clear instructions to the contrary.

"This selfish behaviour by some truck operators is now causing much inconvenience to the rest of the travelling public and increased cost to the FRA and ultimately the taxpayers of Fiji."

Mr Hutchinson said drivers using Bau Tikina Rd were aware that vehicles more than 18 tonnes were restricted and not allowed on the stretch of road.

"We are maintaining the road daily. Bau Tikina Rd is checked and maintained daily. Please obey the signs in place, respect the 18 tonne weight restriction stick within the speed limit," he said.








