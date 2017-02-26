Yuen: Change diets and maintain a healthy lifestyle

/ Front page / News

PEOPLE have to be mentally prepared in order to change their diets and to maintain a healthy life.

Park Yuen, 58, the proud owner of Head to Toe Beauty Saloon in Suva has sustained this principle in order to keep himself healthy and fit.

Mr Yuen said because of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) on the rise in the country, it was high time people needed to make necessary changes in their life.

"People nowadays need to be fitness conscious. They should be prepared to make a change. It all comes down each individual's mental preparation."

Mr Yuen indulges in playing squash, contemporary dancing, aerobics and bicycling in a bid to keep himself fit.

"I have been doing these for almost 40 years now. All this started while I was in school at Marist Brothers High School."

He stated people who wanted to begin training needed to start from scratch.

"The hardest part is for people to start training in the beginning. People should begin with light exercises, swimming and running," Mr Yuen said.

"Diet is very important as well. People should always eat healthy. Parents and guardians also have to be educated on eating fresh foods and vegetables.

"As you get older, too much of everything is not good. People also should cut down on their alcohol, kava, and cigarette intakes. Frizzy drinks also are not good for health."

Mr Yuen also highlighted the importance of people having regular health checkups.

He said people needed to seek advice from doctors as well as dietitian regarding their health status.