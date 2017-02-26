Fiji Time: 9:03 PM on Sunday 26 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Yuen: Change diets and maintain a healthy lifestyle

Vishaal Kumar
Sunday, February 26, 2017

PEOPLE have to be mentally prepared in order to change their diets and to maintain a healthy life.

Park Yuen, 58, the proud owner of Head to Toe Beauty Saloon in Suva has sustained this principle in order to keep himself healthy and fit.

Mr Yuen said because of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) on the rise in the country, it was high time people needed to make necessary changes in their life.

"People nowadays need to be fitness conscious. They should be prepared to make a change. It all comes down each individual's mental preparation."

Mr Yuen indulges in playing squash, contemporary dancing, aerobics and bicycling in a bid to keep himself fit.

"I have been doing these for almost 40 years now. All this started while I was in school at Marist Brothers High School."

He stated people who wanted to begin training needed to start from scratch.

"The hardest part is for people to start training in the beginning. People should begin with light exercises, swimming and running," Mr Yuen said.

"Diet is very important as well. People should always eat healthy. Parents and guardians also have to be educated on eating fresh foods and vegetables.

"As you get older, too much of everything is not good. People also should cut down on their alcohol, kava, and cigarette intakes. Frizzy drinks also are not good for health."

Mr Yuen also highlighted the importance of people having regular health checkups.

He said people needed to seek advice from doctors as well as dietitian regarding their health status.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64440.6254
JPY 55.991852.9918
GBP 0.39020.3822
EUR 0.46380.4518
NZD 0.68630.6533
AUD 0.63990.6149
USD 0.49320.4762

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus
  2. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region
  3. 143 cases of dengue
  4. Voter trend
  5. Baber positive
  6. Tears of joy, relief
  7. Husbands' support vital, says Vuniwaqa
  8. Yuen: Change diets and maintain a healthy lifestyle
  9. Beware, warns LTA
  10. Best gift, says Khan as fire station opens

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  3. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  4. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  5. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  6. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  7. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)
  8. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  9. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  10. Nightmare continues for elderly woman Monday (20 Feb)