Voter trend

VOTERS in Fiji are getting more sophisticated and smarter than what political parties think.

That's the view of Professor Steven Ratuva, a political sociologist and director at the department of sociology and anthropology under the MacMillan Brown Centre for Pacific Studies at the University of Canterbury, New Zealand.

Speaking to this newspaper, Prof Ratuva said yesterday's Tebbutt-Times poll — which had ranked the FijiFirst party as the top choice for Fijians ahead of the 2018 polls — showed a lot of work was still needed by opposition parties if they wanted to change the current status quo.

The poll conducted from February 4-7 revealed that 37 per cent of Fijians said they would vote for the FijiFirst party if an election was held tomorrow, while 13 per cent indicated they would vote for the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA).

The National Federation Party (NFP) and the Fiji Labour Party (FLP) polled 1 per cent support each as the preferred choice for political party.

He said the poll results were different from the actual election results and should be seen as people's perception at the time of the polls.

"This should help political parties frame their strategies with the view to increase their share of support," Prof Ratuva said.

He said a lot could happen between the pre-election polls and the actual election time.

"Those who have low polls should strive to increase their performance and those with high polls should strive to maintain their lead.

"Electoral politics is all to do with the politics of numbers."

He said with the poll also revealing that 40 per cent of the people polled have not decided on a political party of their choice as yet, gave some hope to some political parties that they were still in the run with FijiFirst.

"The undecided 40 per cent is where the parties should be putting their effort.

"There are diehard supporters of parties who do not need convincing.

"The undecided can be divided into various categories.

"Firstly are those who change their party support all the time and are waiting to see how things develop before committing their support to a party or political leader as time draws closer," he said.

"Secondly are those who are dissatisfied with all the parties and politics generally and are not in a position to make a choice at the time of the poll."

Prof Ratuva said thirdly, there were those who were not prepared to state their preferences to pollsters for various reasons.

"Winning and losing an election can be decided by the undecided, or what Americans call the swing votes, or those with the capacity to swing in any political direction."

He said with voters getting smarter, issues such as economic conditions, employment and security had been central to their choosing of political parties that addressed such topics.

"At the same time, old connections like kinship, religion, traditional ties and ethnicity still play a part in shaping political choice in obvious and subtle ways.

"Parties will need to smartly use the right leverage to mobilise support given their limited resources."

He said in the end, appealing across ethnic groups and categories of voters (young, rural, urban, poor) and using the right strategies the right and effective way mattered.

"All political parties claim to be multiracial, good in economic management, honest, innovative and reliable.

"This is of course a way of getting a job for many politicians who are otherwise unemployable."