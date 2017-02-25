Respect passengers, PM tells bus drivers

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:45PM PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has called on public bus drivers to respect passengers.

And he has ordered Police and the Land Transport Authority to stop public buses that drives through Seaqaqa and talk to drivers about improving their attitude towards the public.

Villagers of Korovuli in Seaqaqa raised their concerns about the attitude of bus drivers.

Villagers of Nayarabale in Cakaudrove also complained to Mr Bainimarama about the same bus company and the attitude of drivers.

Mr Bainimarama told the LTA officers to address the complaints with the particular bus company or tender the same route to other companies.