Bau House wins QVS interhouse

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image 2016 Coke Zero Games blue ribbon champ and 2017 QVS blue ribbon winner Ilaitia Waqa (2nd from left) celebrates his Best Athlete award with his Bau House team members Pita Vedewaqa (left), Sailasa Delai (3rd from left) and Sakiusa Raileqe. Picture: RAMA

Update: 7:08PM BAU House are the champions of the Queen Victoria School athletics interhouse that was held at the ANZ stadium in Suva today.

In the overall tally, Bau House scooped 24 gold, 5 silver and 6 bronze.

In second place, Verata House won 11 gold, 14 silver and 24 bronze.

In third place, Rewa House won 9 gold, 13 silver and 8 bronze.

And in fourth place, Tovata House won 5 gold, 17 silver and 11 bronze.

Ilaitia Waqa of Bau House was named the best athlete and he also won the blue ribbon event clocking 11.29 seconds.