Bau House wins QVS interhouse

Update: 7:08PM BAU House are the champions of the Queen Victoria School athletics interhouse that was held at the ANZ stadium in Suva today.
In the overall tally, Bau House scooped 24 gold, 5 silver and 6 bronze.
In second place, Verata House won 11 gold, 14 silver and 24 bronze.
In third place, Rewa House won 9 gold, 13 silver and 8 bronze.
And in fourth place, Tovata House won 5 gold, 17 silver and 11 bronze.
Ilaitia Waqa of Bau House was named the best athlete and he also won the blue ribbon event clocking 11.29 seconds.