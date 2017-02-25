Five new classrooms for Batirilagi Primary

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama opens the new classrooms at Batirilagi Primary School. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Update: 6:28PM PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today opened five new classrooms at Batirilagi Primary School in Macuata.

And in the process, he reminded parents of the valuable role they played in their children's education.

"Education is a priority of my Government and this means providing substantial budget and work with our development partners to assist in any way we can," Mr Bainimarama said.

Batirilagi district school caters for children from the neighbouring villages of Batiri and Narailagi, and the nearby settlements of vuniqoliqoli and Lite.