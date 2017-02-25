Seaqaqa opens its own fire station

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama chats with Infrastructure Minister Parveen Kumar and NFA board chairman Francis Kean. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Update: 6:23PM A NEW fire station was opened in Seaqaqa, Macuata, today.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama officiated at the opening today, and said that such facilities needed to be set up in rural communities, as part of Government's priority in ensuring these services were taken to the people.

He said for too long, these facilities were only restricted to the urban centres.

"What a proud moment it is for the people of the friendly North, especially Seaqaqa," Mr Bainimarama said.

"This will bring a new level of security and protection to our community but that does not mean we become complacent."