Fiji Time: 2:30 AM on Sunday 26 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Seaqaqa opens its own fire station

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Saturday, February 25, 2017

Update: 6:23PM A NEW fire station was opened in Seaqaqa, Macuata, today.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama officiated at the opening today, and said that such facilities needed to be set up in rural communities, as part of Government's priority in ensuring these services were taken to the people.

He said for too long, these facilities were only restricted to the urban centres.

"What  a proud moment it is for the people of the friendly North, especially Seaqaqa," Mr Bainimarama said.

"This will bring a new level of security and protection to our community but that does not mean we become complacent."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64440.6254
JPY 55.991852.9918
GBP 0.39020.3822
EUR 0.46380.4518
NZD 0.68630.6533
AUD 0.63990.6149
USD 0.49320.4762

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. School girl, 14, dies
  2. Bravery medal for boy, 6
  3. 112 taxi permits in west terminated
  4. No funding for religion, dance halls
  5. Poll pick
  6. Former Fiji rugby rep laid to rest
  7. PM: Roads 'one of the worst'
  8. 7s resurgence
  9. Brutality claims raise ire of party
  10. Political leaders content with Tebbutt-Times poll

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  3. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  4. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  5. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  6. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  7. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)
  8. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  9. Nightmare continues for elderly woman Monday (20 Feb)
  10. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)