Nakasi roadworks complete

MERE NALEBA
Saturday, February 25, 2017

Update: 5:32PM ROAD works covering 314 meters along the Kings Road in the Nakasi area have been completed.

This has been confirmed by Fulton Hogan Hiways paving manager Semi Veikoso who said the stretch of road was covered with potholes and other parts were showing structural damages.

"The road has been affected by the stress load of heavily loaded vehicles causing deterioration of the road surface and numerous potholes that are hard for motorists to avoid," Mr Veikoso said.

Works carried out on the stretch of road included milling out deteriorated sections, adding cement to stabilise the sections and applying a two coat seal.

Also paving and laying of the subsoil drain on patches to improve drainage problem along the section of road that was being repaired.

The rehabilitation work includes both the lanes towards Nausori, both the lanes towards Suva on both sides of the intersections, and the Valelevu intersection, which is now completed.








