Pacific Disability Forum commends livestreaming support

MERE NALEBA
Saturday, February 25, 2017

Update: 5:30PM THE Pacific Disability Forum has extended their gratitude towards Digicel Samoa for their sponsorship which enabled the livestreaming of the 5th Pacific Regional Conference on Disability 2017 held in Samoa.

The Forum's CEO, Setareki Macanawai, said the connection played a crucial role as many people around the world managed to watch the happenings during the workshop.

He said PDF's members from Fiji were particularly thankful for the sponsorship as they were able to watch the workshop via livestreaming and was up to date with the discussions happening at the workshop.

He said PDF was able to livestream 80 per cent of the whole conference programs and reached out to more than 10000 people in all continents of the world, including persons with disabilities in the Pacific, through social media.








