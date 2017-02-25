Temo denies man bail

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:19PM A MAN who allegedly broke into a supermarket and stole $75,000 in cash was denied bail by Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva yesterday.

Kelepi Ledua asked the court yesterday if he could be granted bail because he wanted to go home and reunite with his family.

Justice Temo said that was not a valid reason to convince him to release the accused on bail.

Mr Ledua is charged with one count of aggravated burglary and also charges of breaking a safe worth $20,000.

He has also asked the court for Legal Aid assistance.

Mr Ledua has been remanded in custody.