Holland rape suspect seeks Legal Aid help

Update: 4:02PM AN unemployed youth who allegedly raped a 23-year-old university student along Holland Street in Toorak, Suva has sought for Legal Aid assistance.

Isoa Rainima, 19, who is charged with one count of robbery, one count of assault and five counts of rape, appeared before Justice Thushara Rajasinghe in the High Court in Suva yesterday.

The alleged incident took place on December 30.

The 19-year-old is alleged to have assaulted and raped the complainant while she was walking along the said street.

He has been remanded in custody and will reappear in court on March 31.