Fiji Time: 5:36 PM on Saturday 25 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Holland rape suspect seeks Legal Aid help

AQELA SUSU
Saturday, February 25, 2017

Update: 4:02PM AN unemployed youth who allegedly raped a 23-year-old university student along Holland Street in Toorak, Suva has sought for Legal Aid assistance.

Isoa Rainima, 19, who is charged with one count of robbery, one count of assault and five counts of rape, appeared before Justice Thushara Rajasinghe in the High Court in Suva yesterday.

The alleged incident took place on December 30.

The 19-year-old is alleged to have assaulted and raped the complainant while she was walking along the said street.

He has been remanded in custody and will reappear in court on March 31.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64440.6254
JPY 55.991852.9918
GBP 0.39020.3822
EUR 0.46380.4518
NZD 0.68630.6533
AUD 0.63990.6149
USD 0.49320.4762

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. School girl, 14, dies
  2. Bravery medal for boy, 6
  3. No funding for religion, dance halls
  4. Poll pick
  5. Former Fiji rugby rep laid to rest
  6. Brutality claims raise ire of party
  7. 7s resurgence
  8. 112 taxi permits in west terminated
  9. Political leaders content with Tebbutt-Times poll
  10. One illegal vehicle query

Top Stories this Week

  1. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  2. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  3. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  4. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  5. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  6. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  7. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)
  8. Nightmare continues for elderly woman Monday (20 Feb)
  9. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  10. Teenager laid to rest Monday (20 Feb)