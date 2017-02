/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Quick response from the driver of Raiwaqa Bus stopped this bus from catching fire at Flagstaff earlier today. Picture: RAMA

Update: 2:17PM PASSENGERS travelling in a Raiwaqa bus this morning are counting their lucky stars after they escaped injuries when the bus they were travelling in caught fire at the Flagstaff bus stop in Suva.

The fire took place between 11am to 11.20am.

The fire is believed to have started from the front engine compartment.

Investigations have commenced into the incident.

Full story will be in tomorrow's edition of The Fiji Times.