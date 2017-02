/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The map showing the location of the 6.5 magnitude earthquake this morning. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:10PM A 6.5 MAGNITUDE earthquake occurred this morning, located 288km South-Southeast from Doi Village in Ono-i-Lau.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 415km, 418km Southwest from Nuku'alofa in Tonga and 652km South-Southeast from Suva.

The Seismology Unit of the Mineral Resources department stated the strong earthquake with deep depth did not pose any immediate threat to the region.