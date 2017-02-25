Sisters in business target rural entrepreneurs

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Women participants from the West performing a meke during the opening of the Sisters in Business Market day today. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 1:05PM MORE than 200 women are expected to converge tonight at the inaugural Sisters in Business Market Day Awards night which will be held at the Vodafone Arena, Suva.

The market day, which was opened this morning by Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa, challenges and encourages women to be economically empowered.

"Sisters in business is about promoting our rural women in small-micro level business. The platform for a market is well supported by two key institutions and both are standing partners of my Ministry," Mrs Vuniwaqa said.

"The catchy name of Sisters in Business is a strong reflection of the aim behind the initiative - women artisans finding a footing in the world of business."

Women who are members of the South Pacific Business Development are part of the market day and have set up stalls at the arena.

Members of the public can buy lunch packs of barbeque, fish in coconut milk, kokoda, fresh water mussels in coconut milk and a wide variety of freshly baked cakes, scones and pies at the market day for a reasonable price.