Museum open day promotes Fijian heritage

+ Enlarge this image Fiji music legends Laisa Vulakoro with Eremasi Tamanisau, Seru Serevi with the Daunakamakama sisters and warrior Lemeki Rasalato at the Fiji Museum open day today. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 12:57PM THE Fiji Museum was a hive of activity earlier today as the institution held its monthly Open Day.

The open day was collaborated with the Fiji Performing Rights Association( FPRA) for the first time in a bid to promote heritage through songs, chants and music.

FPRA chairman Eremasi Tamanisau, who was also the chief guest at the event, said for it was in the hands of our children that future of our heritage rested and hung on a balance.

"The genesis of Fiji's musical journey began with ancient chants such as the Vakalutuivoce, Vakavunigasau and the various types of vucu. As a race with no known culture of writing, Fijian history and heritage was recorded via chants and folklore," Mr Tamanisau said.

He said it was important for music to be included in the school and tertiary curriculum.

"Music is now taught in primary and secondary schools as part of the formal curricular. Tertiary institutions such as the University of the South Pacific (USP) and the Fiji National University also have their music departments."

More than 200 people attended the event with performances by Laisa Vulakoro, Dulali Entertainment Group and Delai Kuitarua.