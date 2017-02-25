Fiji Time: 5:36 PM on Saturday 25 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Museum open day promotes Fijian heritage

VISHAAL KUMAR
Saturday, February 25, 2017

Update: 12:57PM THE Fiji Museum was a hive of activity earlier today as the institution held its monthly Open Day.

The open day was collaborated with the Fiji Performing Rights Association( FPRA) for the first time in a bid to promote heritage through songs, chants and music.

FPRA chairman Eremasi Tamanisau, who was also the chief guest at the event, said for it was in the hands of our children that future of our heritage rested and hung on a balance.

"The genesis of Fiji's musical journey began with ancient chants such as the Vakalutuivoce, Vakavunigasau and the various types of vucu. As a race with no known culture of writing, Fijian history and heritage was recorded via chants and folklore," Mr Tamanisau said.

He said it was important for music to be included in the school and tertiary curriculum.

"Music is now taught in primary and secondary schools as part of the formal curricular. Tertiary institutions such as the University of the South Pacific (USP) and the Fiji National University also have their music departments."

More than 200 people attended the event with performances by Laisa Vulakoro, Dulali Entertainment Group and Delai Kuitarua.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64440.6254
JPY 55.991852.9918
GBP 0.39020.3822
EUR 0.46380.4518
NZD 0.68630.6533
AUD 0.63990.6149
USD 0.49320.4762

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. School girl, 14, dies
  2. Bravery medal for boy, 6
  3. No funding for religion, dance halls
  4. Poll pick
  5. Former Fiji rugby rep laid to rest
  6. Brutality claims raise ire of party
  7. 7s resurgence
  8. 112 taxi permits in west terminated
  9. Political leaders content with Tebbutt-Times poll
  10. One illegal vehicle query

Top Stories this Week

  1. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  2. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  3. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  4. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  5. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  6. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  7. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)
  8. Nightmare continues for elderly woman Monday (20 Feb)
  9. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  10. Teenager laid to rest Monday (20 Feb)