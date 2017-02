/ Front page / News

Update: 12:43PM VILLAGE headmen from more than 20 villages in the district of Nakorotubu, Ra, met yesterday to discuss the impending village by laws consultations.

The villagers were informed of the consultation schedules for next month by the Ra Provincial Council.

The headmen were encouraged to advise their communities of the consultations that is soon begin at the province.

The meeting was held at Namarai Village.