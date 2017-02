/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama at the new quarters for teachers that he opened in Nabala, Macuata this morning. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Update: 12:25PM FIJI'S PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama officially opened two new teachers quarters at Nabala Secondary School today.

The PM acknowledged the Catholic Church for its vision in setting up the school in 1901.

Through this vision, he said students from surrounding villages had been educated and had excelled in life.

Parents thanked the Government for the great help in building the two quarters valued at $50,000.