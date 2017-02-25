Fiji Time: 5:36 PM on Saturday 25 February

Call to reinstate PWD

Luke Rawalai
Saturday, February 25, 2017

FIJI Bus Operators Association national president Parmod Chand has called for the reinstatement of the public works department (PWD) and department of national roads (DNR), labelling them mo­re efficient compared with the Fiji Roads Authority.

Mr Chand said during the existence of PWD and DNR, roads were well managed. He claimed that roads in the country had been deteriorating since FRA took over their management.

"The best thing about PWD and DNR was they operated on a very small budget and still got the job done compared with FRA, which operates on a million-dollar budget," he said.

"Our drains continue to be neglected and roadsides look dirty because bushes are not trimmed regularly."

In response, FRA chief ex­ecutive officer John Hut­chinson said Mr Chand was entitled to his opinion and the FRA refuted his claims.

"In the Northern Divisi­on alone, we sealed 70 kilo­m­etres of the Nabouwalu-Dreketi highway, re­placing all 14 bridges along the road," he said.

"We replaced Coqeloa Br­idge, Nakama crossing and sealed 30km of the Savusavu-Buca Bay Highway. We have resealed and rehabilitated roads in Labasa Town while the PWD and DNR used to replace one to two bridges a year across the whole of Fiji."

Mr Hutchinson said the substantive difference was one of visibility.

"The PWD and DNR used to directly employ more than 1400 personnel who all wore uniforms and drove department vehicles and equipment," he said.

"The FRA, its contract­ors and subcontractors are doing more work with approximately half the workforce (600-800 personnel) employed across some 60 to 70 companies.

"In many respects they merge into the community and are not noticed."

Mr Hutchinson said since 2014 FRA completed more than 110km of resealing.








