Road safety

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, February 25, 2017

THE Land Transport Authority (LTA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport has continued its efforts in promoting road safety in the country.

Through advocating road safety education and awareness, billboards, school patrols, road marshals, and community initiative projects such as the supply and distribution of school patrols, the authority has managed to make an impact when it comes to safety on the country's roads.

Minister for Transport Parveen Kumar said the LTA had managed to make progress in their efforts to promote road safety in the country.

"In 2016 through the various awareness programs the authority undertook 305 outreach programs, participated in 10 road safety media campaigns and visited 574 schools which directly impacted 128,755 students," he said.

Meanwhile, the LTA introduced the first mobile app that is currently being piloted by LTA management, enforcement officers and police traffic officers.

The application enables users to search for any vehicle and driver from their smart phone or tablets.

Mr Kumar said the app was still being trialled and needed to be tested further to ensure it was robust.

"If it proves to be suitable then this app, together with the replacements of tough book computers with touch pad tablets will be a step change in enabling officers to work efficiently in the field," he said.








