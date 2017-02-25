Police riders told of poor attitude

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Complaints received against police riders are mostly down to poor attitude says deputy director traffic Superintendent of Police (SP) Richard Raju. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

POOR attitude is the most common complaint received against police motorists.

This was revealed by deputy director traffic Superintendent of Police (SP) Richard Raju during the opening of the police motorcyclist course at the Police Special Response Unit in Nasinu earlier this week.

"Complaints received about our riders are mostly down to poor attitude and this should not be the case because we are expected to be role models for members of the public," he said.

"That is why this course will be essential in your work because you will learn the adequate knowledge, skills and attitudes to attaining basic motorcycle riding proficiency."

The course, which will run for a month, is aimed at enhancing the operational capabilities of the Fiji Police Force.

The training is also designed to have more officers trained to meet the force's operational policing demands.

"The enormous demand for traffic policing services requires more police visibility and coverage and the utilisation of police motorcycles will be ideal for traffic enforcement because of its accessibility.

"This is why we have chosen the officers from various units to assist the institution as motorcycles can assist in providing timely and efficient service to members to the public."

Thirty police officers are participating in the course.