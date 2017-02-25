SAR workshop

/ Front page / News

SEARCH and rescue (SAR) stakeholders from around the country convened in Nadi on Thursday to discuss ways in which they could more effectively respond to national emergencies and finalise the national SAR manual.

Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji CEO Netava Waqa said a rapid approach to how they dealt with national emergencies was needed.

"National emergency on land, in the sea or in the air are unexpected events but such events, if they occur, require a highest level of national readiness supported by a robust, unified and rapid SAR approach," he said.

"Our primary goal is to prevent the further deterioration and loss of lives that can be saved including valuable national assets. In this regard we should identify and strengthen those areas in the SAR manual that would prevent us from reaching those whom we want to find or save quickly."

Mr Waqa said the country needed an SAR manual that ensured the highest level of readiness during times of disaster or emergency and that included better communication with neighbouring countries.

"Agreements with and the commitment of States who share our air and maritime boarders are crucial when air or sea disasters occur."