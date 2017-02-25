Fiji Time: 5:36 PM on Saturday 25 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

SAR workshop

Kalesi Mele
Saturday, February 25, 2017

SEARCH and rescue (SAR) stakeholders from around the country convened in Nadi on Thursday to discuss ways in which they could more effectively respond to national emergencies and finalise the national SAR manual.

Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji CEO Netava Waqa said a rapid approach to how they dealt with national emergencies was needed.

"National emergency on land, in the sea or in the air are unexpected events but such events, if they occur, require a highest level of national readiness supported by a robust, unified and rapid SAR approach," he said.

"Our primary goal is to prevent the further deterioration and loss of lives that can be saved including valuable national assets. In this regard we should identify and strengthen those areas in the SAR manual that would prevent us from reaching those whom we want to find or save quickly."

Mr Waqa said the country needed an SAR manual that ensured the highest level of readiness during times of disaster or emergency and that included better communication with neighbouring countries.

"Agreements with and the commitment of States who share our air and maritime boarders are crucial when air or sea disasters occur."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64440.6254
JPY 55.991852.9918
GBP 0.39020.3822
EUR 0.46380.4518
NZD 0.68630.6533
AUD 0.63990.6149
USD 0.49320.4762

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. School girl, 14, dies
  2. Bravery medal for boy, 6
  3. No funding for religion, dance halls
  4. Poll pick
  5. Former Fiji rugby rep laid to rest
  6. Brutality claims raise ire of party
  7. 7s resurgence
  8. 112 taxi permits in west terminated
  9. Political leaders content with Tebbutt-Times poll
  10. One illegal vehicle query

Top Stories this Week

  1. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  2. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  3. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  4. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  5. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  6. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  7. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)
  8. Nightmare continues for elderly woman Monday (20 Feb)
  9. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  10. Teenager laid to rest Monday (20 Feb)