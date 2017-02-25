Still no help

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Nayaulevu Village headman Emoni Nayau shows the damage caused to one of the houses by the floodwaters. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

SIX families in Nayaulevu, Ra whose homes were washed away during the floods associated with tropical depression 04F in December last year say they are yet to receive assistance.

Village headman Emoni Nayau said government officials had visited the village post-flood but nothing had eventuated out of the visit to date.

"We were told the families would receive assistance but nothing has happened," he said.

"I am kindly requesting if there could be quick assistance to these families who were affected during the floods.

"I know for a lot of these families there is a feeling of helplessness.

"At the back of their minds they're wondering where else they can seek assistance."

"They need help and I hope they can receive it very soon."

Heavy rain that ensued the week before Christmas caused the Volivoli creek near the village to burst its banks, flooding most of the houses in the village.

Roko Tui Ra, Mosese Nakoroi said they were still conducting assessments in the region and were yet to consult with villages in the Tokaimalo district which Nayaulevu is a part of.

"We are just reaching the Tokaimalo district and are discussing with the people if they have received assistance through the Help For Homes initiative and trying to verify if they have received their building materials," he said.

"I understand the flooding was in December and I will have to verify details again with the turaga ni koro before we can confirm any form of assistance."