Fiji Time: 5:36 PM on Saturday 25 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Still no help

Kalesi Mele
Saturday, February 25, 2017

SIX families in Nayaulevu, Ra whose homes were washed away during the floods associated with tropical depression 04F in December last year say they are yet to receive assistance.

Village headman Emoni Nayau said government officials had visited the village post-flood but nothing had eventuated out of the visit to date.

"We were told the families would receive assistance but nothing has happened," he said.

"I am kindly requesting if there could be quick assistance to these families who were affected during the floods.

"I know for a lot of these families there is a feeling of helplessness.

"At the back of their minds they're wondering where else they can seek assistance."

"They need help and I hope they can receive it very soon."

Heavy rain that ensued the week before Christmas caused the Volivoli creek near the village to burst its banks, flooding most of the houses in the village.

Roko Tui Ra, Mosese Nakoroi said they were still conducting assessments in the region and were yet to consult with villages in the Tokaimalo district which Nayaulevu is a part of.

"We are just reaching the Tokaimalo district and are discussing with the people if they have received assistance through the Help For Homes initiative and trying to verify if they have received their building materials," he said.

"I understand the flooding was in December and I will have to verify details again with the turaga ni koro before we can confirm any form of assistance."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64440.6254
JPY 55.991852.9918
GBP 0.39020.3822
EUR 0.46380.4518
NZD 0.68630.6533
AUD 0.63990.6149
USD 0.49320.4762

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. School girl, 14, dies
  2. Bravery medal for boy, 6
  3. No funding for religion, dance halls
  4. Poll pick
  5. Former Fiji rugby rep laid to rest
  6. Brutality claims raise ire of party
  7. 7s resurgence
  8. 112 taxi permits in west terminated
  9. Political leaders content with Tebbutt-Times poll
  10. One illegal vehicle query

Top Stories this Week

  1. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  2. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  3. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  4. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  5. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  6. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  7. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)
  8. Nightmare continues for elderly woman Monday (20 Feb)
  9. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  10. Teenager laid to rest Monday (20 Feb)