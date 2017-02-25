Fiji Time: 5:36 PM on Saturday 25 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Call for sacking inquiry

Serafina Silaitoga
Saturday, February 25, 2017

SOCIAL Democratic Liberal Party parliamentarian Aseri Radrodro has called for an investigation into the termination of five Land Transport Authority employees in Labasa.

The five employees were sent home by the authority last week.

Mr Radrodro said such termination of jobs warranted investigations by the Fiji Human Rights Commission and Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

"The nature of terminations have supposedly occurred without the due process of law being followed, or workers being granted their arbitrary rights to be heard," he claimed.

The staff have refused to comment on the issue.

When contacted by this newspaper, the Minister for Employment, Industrial Relations and Productivity, Jone Usamate, who is in New Zealand, said he would look into the issue when he returned to the country next week.

Earlier this week LTA acting chief executive officer Aptinko Vaurasi refused to comment on the matter.

A statement from the authority said the workers were dismissed for alleged substantial neglect of workers' duty.

It said the board of directors of LTA summary dismissed five of its employees as of Friday, February 17.

"Because this is a summary dismissal it requires no obligation to give an opportunity for a hearing of those dismissed," the statement said.

"But needless to say the board had its reasons."

The authority's board chairman, Vijay Maharaj, said they would not tolerate such actions.

"I have said this before, we will not tolerate any actions that interfere with the efforts of all our hardworking employees," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64440.6254
JPY 55.991852.9918
GBP 0.39020.3822
EUR 0.46380.4518
NZD 0.68630.6533
AUD 0.63990.6149
USD 0.49320.4762

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. School girl, 14, dies
  2. Bravery medal for boy, 6
  3. No funding for religion, dance halls
  4. Poll pick
  5. Former Fiji rugby rep laid to rest
  6. Brutality claims raise ire of party
  7. 7s resurgence
  8. 112 taxi permits in west terminated
  9. Political leaders content with Tebbutt-Times poll
  10. One illegal vehicle query

Top Stories this Week

  1. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  2. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  3. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  4. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  5. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  6. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  7. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)
  8. Nightmare continues for elderly woman Monday (20 Feb)
  9. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  10. Teenager laid to rest Monday (20 Feb)