Call for sacking inquiry

SOCIAL Democratic Liberal Party parliamentarian Aseri Radrodro has called for an investigation into the termination of five Land Transport Authority employees in Labasa.

The five employees were sent home by the authority last week.

Mr Radrodro said such termination of jobs warranted investigations by the Fiji Human Rights Commission and Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

"The nature of terminations have supposedly occurred without the due process of law being followed, or workers being granted their arbitrary rights to be heard," he claimed.

The staff have refused to comment on the issue.

When contacted by this newspaper, the Minister for Employment, Industrial Relations and Productivity, Jone Usamate, who is in New Zealand, said he would look into the issue when he returned to the country next week.

Earlier this week LTA acting chief executive officer Aptinko Vaurasi refused to comment on the matter.

A statement from the authority said the workers were dismissed for alleged substantial neglect of workers' duty.

It said the board of directors of LTA summary dismissed five of its employees as of Friday, February 17.

"Because this is a summary dismissal it requires no obligation to give an opportunity for a hearing of those dismissed," the statement said.

"But needless to say the board had its reasons."

The authority's board chairman, Vijay Maharaj, said they would not tolerate such actions.

"I have said this before, we will not tolerate any actions that interfere with the efforts of all our hardworking employees," he said.