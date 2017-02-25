Fiji Time: 5:36 PM on Saturday 25 February

PM: Roads 'one of the worst'

Serafina Qalo
Saturday, February 25, 2017

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has described the roads in the Northern Division as one of the worst he has seen.

While addressing the public in Labasa on Thursday night at Holy Family Secondary School, Mr Bainimarama said northerners were subjected to such deteriorating road conditions.

He said travelling on the same roads for about three to four hours showed him what road users experienced on Vanua Levu.

He instructed Infrastructure Minister Parveen Kumar to check with the Fiji Roads Authority and attend to the issue.

At the Naiviqiri and Bainikea roads in Bua, where Mr Bainimarama travelled to open the infant school and solar system, slippery road conditions delayed travelling time.

Vehicles slipped on both sides of the road as drivers struggled to drive up the hill while maintaining control of their vehicles.

Members of the public complained to Mr Bainimarama about the road conditions in the North.








