Water promise

Litia Cava
Saturday, February 25, 2017

THREE villages in Naitasiri have been assured of proper water supply soon.

Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy gave the assurance to villagers of Nauluvatu, Lomai and Nabukaluka on Wednesday.

He was at Nabukaluka Village to open a computer lab and library at the village school.

Dr Reddy told villagers Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama had given his assurance that he would provide the village with proper water pipes so supply was not disrupted.

"He has instructed Water Authority of Fiji and his staff to get the water fixed," he said.

"He will also be providing funding for the fencing of the school and also additional funding to build quarters for teachers."

Nabukaluka villager Volonia Lewatavuvu, 63, said: "We have been facing the issue of not having proper water supply for the past how many years and even though we have taps, having to rely on proper water supply is an issue because water pipes that lead to the village are usually damaged whenever there is a heavy rain."








