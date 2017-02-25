Fiji Time: 5:36 PM on Saturday 25 February

Life of poetry

Alisi Vucago
Saturday, February 25, 2017

SOME poets shared their experiences on how they began a life of poetry during an event held at the University of the South Pacific on Thursday night.

They included Konai Helu Thaman, Kathy Jetnil-Kijiner and Cresantia Vaka'uta.

About 200 people turned up at the university for the poetry panel discussion.

Ms Jetnil-Kijiner, who is from Marshall Islands, shared an inspirational poem which she had recited at the United Nations Climate Summit in 2014.

In the poem she recited:

"They say you, your daughter and your granddaughter too will wonder rootless,

"With only a passport to call home.

"â€¦ Mummy promises you, no one will come and devour you.

"No one is drowning; no one is losing their home island.

"â€¦ No one is going to become a climate change refugee."

She encouraged people to stand up against climate change and fight for their rights as Pacific Island people.

Founder of The Poetry Shop Fiji, Peter Sipeli, said the event was organised to encourage more people to share their ideas, issues and event they hold close to their heart.

"Poetry is softer politics, poetry is softer approaches, allowing people to share ideas, and talk about the heart and the world around them," he said.

Poetry events are held once every two months where poets of all ages are given a platform to share their stories and ideas.








