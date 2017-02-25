Fiji Time: 5:36 PM on Saturday 25 February

Push for probe on scales

Luke Rawalai
Saturday, February 25, 2017

THE National Farmers Union wants the Sugar Ministry to rectify claims that sugar shipped for export from Lautoka in the past five years may have been wrongly weighed because of faulty scales.

In a statement, the union's national president Surendra Lal said it was more than a week since farmers had been assured by the ministry's permanent secretary, Yogesh Karan, that the allegations would be investigated.

Mr Lal said this was an extremely serious issue that may have resulted in huge financial losses to FSC and cane growers.

"It is absolutely shocking that the scales have been malfunctioning for five years and no action was taken to repair or replace them," he said.

"This is the price growers are paying for a total lack of transparency and accountability in the industry since key institutions such as the Sugar Commission were dismantled eight years ago."

Mr Lal said farmers no longer had access to checks and balances that existed under the previous system.

Meanwhile, attempts to get a comment from Mr Karan were unsuccessful because he is overseas.

However, Mr Karan said earlier he was concerned about losses that may have occurred if the allegations were true, adding that the ministry would investigate.








