Hope for North

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A team of doctors brought to Fiji by Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd. Picture: SUPPLIED

A COMPANY involved in the medical business has assured people in the Northern Division that specialists from India will conduct free screenings in the region during their next visit later this year.

Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd Fiji director Professor Manu Munibhargav said they had received numerous queries from people in the North.

The company brought a team of specialists to conduct free screenings in cardiology (heart problems), oncology (cancer) and advanced orthopedics early this month.

More than 800 people were screened for cardiology in Suva, Nausori, Lautoka, Ba and the Queen Elizabath Barracks military hospital.

Prof Munibhargav said Two Dimensional Cardiography (2D Echo), a procedure to get images of the heart and its structures, was performed on all the patients free.

"For a private patient at Colonial War Memorial Hospital, the cost for this is $252 and in the private sector, the charge for 2D Echo is substantial and may vary from hospital to hospital, country to country," he said.

He said SSPHL targeted screening about 5000 people for cardiology, but because of unforeseen circumstances, the team could only see more than 800 patients.

"We were told by a senior health official for hospital services that under a new policy, all hospitals are now independent of making decisions for free screening activities and no commu­n­ication was received by them from the northern re­gion," Prof Munibharg­av said. "Thus, we could not perf­o­rm there because plann­ing needs to be done well in advance. On previous occasions, SSPHL had to organise charter flights to the North to take the specialists there."

Prof Munibhargav said SSPHL received requisitions from Nausori, Lautoka and Ba hospitals in the last minute when the team of specialists was already in Fiji. He said despite the late requests, SSPHL was able to organise free screenings at the three hospitals for the benefit of the patients.

"We are working for the utilisation of full resources for the best interest of the patients and bringing services to the doorsteps of Fijians in the spirit of the Government's policy to help patients," he said.

Prof Munibhargav said eight open heart surgeries were performed at CWM Hospital by the team, led by cardiac surgeon Dr Chandrashekhar Kulkarni, while two hip and knee replacement surgeries were performed at Lautoka Hospital by orthopedic surgeon Dr Nilesh Jagtap.

"The next free screenings and surgeries will be performed in mid-May and we urge people to come forward and get checked during the free screenings.

"Like the heart, the joints also play a vital role in a human body and as such, people should get checked by doctors instead of ignoring or living with the pain in their joints."

People interested in the medical procedures can make enquiries with the SSPHL team via email - pacifichealth2000@gmail.com.