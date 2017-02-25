/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Reshmi Prasad, right, works on her family farm in Nabitu, Sigatoka. They mainly plant eggplants and english cabbages on their five-acre farm. Picture: SHAYAL DEVI

APTLY named "The Salad Bowl of Fiji", the fertile Sigatoka Valley is the source of much of the fresh produce sold in municipal markets across Viti Levu.

Farming settlements dot both sides of the Sigatoka River, many located kilometres away from the hustle and bustle of Sigatoka Town.

For families in this area, farming has become a constant thing in their lives — a trade passed down through the generations.

However, life is not all rosy for those who call the valley home.

There are issues that have dogged farmers for years, forcing many to wish for a way out of this life.

They remain stuck in this world, however, because of the time and resources invested over the years.

This week The Fiji Times team visited Raiwaqa, Lokia and Nabitu — three farming communities that are home to hundreds of small-scale farmers.

Located more than 30 kilometres from the main highway, some of the issues affecting these communities include transport and exorbitant carrier fares.

The recent heavy downpour has not helped, leaving farms inundated and uncultivated.

Lifelong farmers

"Farming is all we have. We wouldn't be able to do anything else, we have been doing this since we were young," said farmer Pratap Chand.

His family had to vacate their home because of lease issues and now reside on another piece of land provided by the landowner.

"We have been here for almost a year and we also have a two-acre farmland where we grow okra, maize, long beans and tomatoes."

Another farmer, Reshmi Prasad, says this was the only viable source of livelihood for families in the area.

"I have been working on the family farm since I was married here in 1995," the 42-year-old says.

Weather woes

Erratic weather during the cyclone season is a constant worry for farmers.

Flooding is a major constraint for many of them.

A 2013 report by the World Vegetable Centre (AVRDC) and Pacific Community's (SPC) titled "Vegetable and Production, Postharvest and Handling in Fiji" said nearly all farmers were affected by flooding but only a handful had taken measures to guard against it, such as with the installation of improved drainage systems.

"With expected increases in the intensity of rainfall in the coming years from climate change, this is likely to become an increasing challenge," the report said.

Mrs Prasad said they had to be careful during the planting period.

"We have to plan our farming in such a way that we don't suffer too many losses if farms are flooded," she said.

Mrs Prasad, whose family grows mainly eggplants and english cabbage on their five-acre farm, said they usually supplied vegetables to Suva, Ba and Lautoka. "Our farms are still waterlogged and we haven't been able to plant or supply anything so our income is affected."

Prabha Wati, 76, said she does not engage in extensive farming during the cyclone period.

A widow for nearly 18 years, Ms Wati says her 42-year-old son helps with the farm.

"We supply whatever we can to the market and during good weeks, we can earn up to $400 to $500 but this decreases during bad weather," she says.

Drainage issues

For Uday Nath, heavy rainfall has become synonymous with flooding in the Nabitu area — an issue that could easily be resolved through the implementation of proper drainage systems.

"This is something we've been asking for but nothing has been done yet," the 57-year-old says.

Mr Nath says installing bigger culverts in the area could help ease water flow in times of heavy rain.

"It is not only a hassle for us to salvage crops, we end up losing produce that could otherwise be sold," he said.

Labour for farms

Sunil Dutt, 52, owns a 16-acre land in Nabitu but resides along the Nadi Back Rd.

He hires labourers from Nadi to work on his farm.

It is costly but a more effective means of securing labour.

"I plant mostly eggplants, english cabbage and tomato and because I have a big farm, I need to have more helping hands and this gets work done faster too," he says.

Mrs Prasad gets labourers from Waicoba and Rararua, both of which are located on the other side of the Sigatoka River.

"It's hard at times to get the workers to come here, especially when the river is flooded because they can't cross," she said.

Uday Nath, on the other hand, hires labourers on a contract basis.

"It's easier because we pay them for the work they do," he said.

Accessibility

Traversing along dusty, gravel roads for more than an hour might not be everyone's ideal way to travel but this is an everyday reality for people in Nabitu.

Accessibility is often an issue for adults and students alike.

The Raiwaqa crossing connects the three main communities in the area — Raiwaqa, Lokia and Nabitu — to the outside world but when under water during heavy rain, the area is inaccessible.

"We know when it rains high school students can't go to school," Mrs Prasad said.

The only high school servicing the entire community is Kavanagasau College, located a distance away from the settlements.

Nikhil Buses Ltd also operates twice daily from Nabitu, once in the morning and the evening.

Rural Service Licence (RSL) transport vehicles also help students travel to and from school.

During flooding caused by heavy rain, residents cannot seek medical help from the Raiwaqa Health Centre which is located before the bridge leading to Nabitu.

Living for each other

Their woes are many but in spite of the hardships, residents trudge on, offering a helping hand to each other whenever the need arises.

As one farmer succinctly said, "Our life is the farm and farming is our life. All we can do right now is hang on tightly to it."