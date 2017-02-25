Fiji Time: 5:36 PM on Saturday 25 February

Youth club helps disabled brothers

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, February 25, 2017

A YOUTH group's efforts in helping people with special needs is slowly gaining momentum.

This is after members of the PYGMIES Youth Group from Lautoka walked from the Sugar City to Suva to help raise funds to assist three brothers suffering from muscular dystrophy, which is a hereditary condition marked by progressive weakening and wasting of the muscles.

Group president Josateki Labalaba said they had so far collected about $2000.

"We wanted to help the three brothers," he said.

"We started our march from Lautoka and we are going to finish our drive today (yesterday) at Ratu Sukuna Park in Suva," he said.

"We have collected around $2000, but we need $10,000 for the brothers' treatment.

"The response from the public has been good, but businesses have not shown much support until now."

Mr Labalaba said the group was formed in 2013 and since then it has been helping people with special needs.

"We got to know about the Kumar brothers and we decided to help them out. I hope the Government and businesses can help us out," he said.

The group consists of more than 40 youths and those wishing to help the brothers can contact them on 9323614.








