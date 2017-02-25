Political plight 'led to strategy'

/ Front page / News

FIJI's political situation is one of the factors that influenced the development of the National Security Strategy (NSS), says National Security Council chairman Esala Teleni.

Mr Teleni revealed this during a presentation to members of the diplomatic corps at the National Security Awareness workshop at Novotel Suva Lami Bay yesterday.

"This Government came in with that in mind, security; the wellbeing of our people and the way forward. That helped us develop a strategy that will support that Government vision and that was why I said it depends too on the political leadership," he said.

"In the past we did not have any NSS. The system is there and when you look at the changes taking place now, it helps in ensuring that we continue to have a peaceful environment and one that is conducive for development.

"Sometimes some of the past policies need to change and one of the factors of developing this strategy is the political situation."

Mr Teleni said cyber crime was becoming a major threat to national security because it affected everyone, not only banks and money, but mostly information.

Minister for Defence, National Security and Immigration Ratu Inoke Kubuabola said the challenge to the Government and all Fijian citizens was ensuring the effective implementation and achievement of the NSS' vision of a 'safe, secure and a prosperous Fiji'.

"Understandably, Fiji — similar to most countries — is faced with evolving security environment and the emergence of new security challenges," he said. "Having ownership of a strategy that will protect our sovereignty, independence and integrity, people and its wellbeing, respond effectively to growing range of security threats and economic security is our collective responsibility."

He conducted a similar pre­sentation to government officials on Thursday.