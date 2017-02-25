Fiji Time: 5:36 PM on Saturday 25 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Political plight 'led to strategy'

Aqela Susu
Saturday, February 25, 2017

FIJI's political situation is one of the factors that influenced the development of the National Security Strategy (NSS), says National Security Council chairman Esala Teleni.

Mr Teleni revealed this during a presentation to members of the diplomatic corps at the National Security Awareness workshop at Novotel Suva Lami Bay yesterday.

"This Government came in with that in mind, security; the wellbeing of our people and the way forward. That helped us develop a strategy that will support that Government vision and that was why I said it depends too on the political leadership," he said.

"In the past we did not have any NSS. The system is there and when you look at the changes taking place now, it helps in ensuring that we continue to have a peaceful environment and one that is conducive for development.

"Sometimes some of the past policies need to change and one of the factors of developing this strategy is the political situation."

Mr Teleni said cyber crime was becoming a major threat to national security because it affected everyone, not only banks and money, but mostly information.

Minister for Defence, National Security and Immigration Ratu Inoke Kubuabola said the challenge to the Government and all Fijian citizens was ensuring the effective implementation and achievement of the NSS' vision of a 'safe, secure and a prosperous Fiji'.

"Understandably, Fiji — similar to most countries — is faced with evolving security environment and the emergence of new security challenges," he said. "Having ownership of a strategy that will protect our sovereignty, independence and integrity, people and its wellbeing, respond effectively to growing range of security threats and economic security is our collective responsibility."

He conducted a similar pre­sentation to government officials on Thursday.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64440.6254
JPY 55.991852.9918
GBP 0.39020.3822
EUR 0.46380.4518
NZD 0.68630.6533
AUD 0.63990.6149
USD 0.49320.4762

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. School girl, 14, dies
  2. Bravery medal for boy, 6
  3. No funding for religion, dance halls
  4. Poll pick
  5. Former Fiji rugby rep laid to rest
  6. Brutality claims raise ire of party
  7. 7s resurgence
  8. 112 taxi permits in west terminated
  9. Political leaders content with Tebbutt-Times poll
  10. One illegal vehicle query

Top Stories this Week

  1. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  2. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  3. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  4. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  5. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  6. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  7. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)
  8. Nightmare continues for elderly woman Monday (20 Feb)
  9. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  10. Teenager laid to rest Monday (20 Feb)