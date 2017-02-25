Award for bravery

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Corrections Service Superintendant Sakiusa Veiwali, closest to camera, with fellow officers after the Order of Fiji Investiture Ceremony at Government House in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

FIJI Corrections Service (FCS) Superintendent Sakiusa Veiwali says the event which took place in the FCS facility at Naboro in year 2000 will be etched in the minds of a group of officers in the department.

Yesterday, 12 FCS officers were awarded with the FCS Distinguished Service Award for "conspicuous gallantry or valuable service market by exceptional ability, merit and exemplary conduct".

The officers were awarded for their effort during the 2000 takeover by inmates at the Naboro Maximum Facility.

They played a vital role when corrections officers stormed in to set their colleagues free, allowing FCS to take control of the facility. A total of 24 officers were held hostage by inmates at the maximum corrections centre for about two weeks.

The inmates also took over the medium corrections centre where 12 officers were held hostage for six days. The hostage situation happened around the same time when the parliamentarians were held hostage at the Parliament complex in Veiuto after the May 19, 2000 coup.

Mr Veiwali described the incident as "challenging but it was also a learning experience for officers".

"I can't fully remember the date but it was in May 2000 and this was the same day where parliamentarians were also held hostage in parliament," he said.

"I can still vividly remember hearing the cries of the families of those officers who were held as hostages."

Mr Veiwali said team work was evident on that day as they tried to rescue their fellow colleagues.

"Receiving this medal today is a commemoration of the hard work that we did that day and it also taught us of how to make use of the time that we had. Through teamwork we managed to bring back our officers without any harm."