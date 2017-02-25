Fiji Time: 5:37 PM on Saturday 25 February

Water line from dam to homes

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, February 25, 2017

A SETTLEMENT that relied on the Sigatoka River as a water source now has clean water pumped directly to their homes.

Residents of Abarela settlement in Navosa have the Water Authority of Fiji to thank for building a new dam and installing pipes that channel water directly from a dam to the settlement.

For the 132 residents, the commissioning of the $211,327 project last Friday by WAF chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai meant an end to irregular supply.

"The new dam is located in the hills 1.2 kilometres outside the village," said Mr Ravai.

"And the works also included a 10,000 gallon ferro-cement tank, the laying of 3.4 kilometres of 50mm diameter PVC pipes as well as the installation of 31 standpipes and showers."

Mr Ravai said a direct line was also laid to cater for 10 households located in elevated areas of the Abarela settlement.

He said a contract was signed between WAF and the Abarela settlement water committee for the supply of labour to assist in construction works.

As a result, a cheque for $6475 was presented to the water committee after the commissioning of the project.

"This empowers the water committee to be responsible for ongoing maintenance and repairs, thus ensuring the longevity and sustainability of their water supply system," said Mr Ravai.

The project is managed by the WAF rural unit under the Government's Rural Water Scheme.








