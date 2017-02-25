112 taxi permits in west terminated

/ Front page / News

OF the 1468 taxi permits issued in the Western Division, 1356 remain valid and 112 have been terminated.

Permits that have not been renewed 28 days prior to their expiry date have been cancelled, says the Land Transport Authority.

This was revealed by team leader west Losalini Qalomaiwasa during the Fiji Taxi Association board meeting in Nadi early this week.

She called on FTA executives to remind their members of the need to apply for renewals 28 days before the permit end date.

FTA acting president Saiyad Nabi said the non-renewal of permits may have contributed to the increase in illegal transport providers in some areas.

"The LTA should allow other taxi operators or even drivers should be given the opportunity to take over these permits," he said.

LTA regional manager west Paulini Tora said the cancelled permits were the result of owners who may have passed on or those who were unable to renew their permits for a number of reasons.

"Last year the LTA board decided to give a phase-out period for all permit holders," she said.

"The phase-out began in July and ended in October and as of October 11, we have not accepted any late renewals.

"As per LTA regulations, we auction these permits."