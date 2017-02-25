Calls to 'take them to task', 'impound'

/ Front page / News

PRIVATE cars with signs that say they provide taxi and tour services should be impounded by the authorities and the owners taken to task.

Fiji Taxi Association Lautoka branch secretary Shalendra Prasad made the comment at the Fiji Taxi Association board meeting in Nadi early this week.

Mr Prasad said there were about 50 private vehicles with signs printed on their sides in Lautoka.

"When these vehicles come to the LTA for registration renewal, the LTA officers should take them to task," he said.

"There are checkpoints around but these vehicles move around freely picking and dropping passengers."

LTA regional manager west Paulini Tora said vehicle owners could not be prosecuted simply for having signs on their vehicles.

"Any advertisement on a vehicle does not mean that it is being used for that purpose, it needs to be proven that the vehicle is involved in illegal activity," she said.

"And in terms of inspection of vehicles, vehicle fitness has a separate checklist.

"You can't link vehicle fitness with a permit. Permits and vehicles are two different things.

"So in the passing of vehicles, examiners will only pass it if they see that it is fit to be driven on the road."