Fiji Time: 5:36 PM on Saturday 25 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Calls to 'take them to task', 'impound'

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, February 25, 2017

PRIVATE cars with signs that say they provide taxi and tour services should be impounded by the authorities and the owners taken to task.

Fiji Taxi Association Lautoka branch secretary Shalendra Prasad made the comment at the Fiji Taxi Association board meeting in Nadi early this week.

Mr Prasad said there were about 50 private vehicles with signs printed on their sides in Lautoka.

"When these vehicles come to the LTA for registration renewal, the LTA officers should take them to task," he said.

"There are checkpoints around but these vehicles move around freely picking and dropping passengers."

LTA regional manager west Paulini Tora said vehicle owners could not be prosecuted simply for having signs on their vehicles.

"Any advertisement on a vehicle does not mean that it is being used for that purpose, it needs to be proven that the vehicle is involved in illegal activity," she said.

"And in terms of inspection of vehicles, vehicle fitness has a separate checklist.

"You can't link vehicle fitness with a permit. Permits and vehicles are two different things.

"So in the passing of vehicles, examiners will only pass it if they see that it is fit to be driven on the road."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64440.6254
JPY 55.991852.9918
GBP 0.39020.3822
EUR 0.46380.4518
NZD 0.68630.6533
AUD 0.63990.6149
USD 0.49320.4762

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. School girl, 14, dies
  2. Bravery medal for boy, 6
  3. No funding for religion, dance halls
  4. Poll pick
  5. Former Fiji rugby rep laid to rest
  6. Brutality claims raise ire of party
  7. 7s resurgence
  8. 112 taxi permits in west terminated
  9. Political leaders content with Tebbutt-Times poll
  10. One illegal vehicle query

Top Stories this Week

  1. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  2. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  3. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  4. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  5. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  6. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  7. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)
  8. Nightmare continues for elderly woman Monday (20 Feb)
  9. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  10. Teenager laid to rest Monday (20 Feb)