One illegal vehicle query

THE Fiji Taxi Association has questioned why only one private vehicle was caught providing illegal transport services in November last year in the Western Division.

The revelation by Land Transport Authority team leader west Losalini Qalomaiwasa during the association's board meeting in Nadi early this week was not well-received by the FTA's Lautoka branch.

Branch secretary Shalendra Prasad said it was beyond the association's comprehension how only one person was taken to task when there were more than 500 private vehicles illegally operating as taxis in Nadi and Lautoka alone.

"We know that between Nadi and Lautoka there are in excess of 500 private vehicles operating illegally and only one has been given a warning in the whole month of November," he said.

"How can there only be one? This is the question that LTA enforcement officers should be asking themselves."

Ms Qalomaiwasa said they noted the association's concern and said that for the period January to February 21, 2017, 35 traffic infringement notices (TINs) were issued in Nadi, along with 82 first warnings and seven second warnings.

For Lautoka motorists, 99 TINs were issued, 28 first warnings and seven second warnings.