Boarders overjoyed with renovated hostel

Serafina Silaitoga
Saturday, February 25, 2017

SLEEPING in wet rooms because of leaking roofs to their hostel has now ended for the 32 boarders of Namuka District School in Macuata.

Since the 1980s, the students have not had their hostel renovated or repaired as they made do with the depleting condition of their rooms.

The excitement and gratitude of the students was obvious as they kept surrounding and hanging on to Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama when he visited their school yesterday.

He gave the students their new hostel, renovated at a total cost of about $50,000 and funded by the Prime Minister's office.

Mr Bainimarama encouraged the students to excel in their studies and take advantage of the new facilities provided by the Government. He also called on parents to support their children to achieve their dreams for the future.

Mr Bainimarama reminded the villagers of Namuka that the Government would remain committed to upgrading and improving the lives of every Fijian.

He also ordered 30 new beds and mattresses for the boarders.

Sera Dipau, a parent, said her son attended the school in 1980.

"And there was no repair to the hostel even though we asked past governments and authorities but nothing was done," she said. This is the biggest and most amazing gift from the Government to our children and we are just so happy."

School headteacher Tevita Masiwini thanked the Government for their help.








