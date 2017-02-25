Fiji Time: 5:36 PM on Saturday 25 February

Koya: Safer, cleaner Fiji for future

Luke Rawalai
Saturday, February 25, 2017

THE sanctity of the environment must be highly valued when considering any development initiative in Fiji, says the Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism, Faiyaz Koya.

Officiating at the opening of the new TOTAL Savusavu Service Station yesterday, Mr Koya said sustainable development was important to ensure a safer and cleaner Fiji for future generations.

Mr Koya said sustainable development was important to ensure that this was a reaility for future Fijians.

"I would like to reiterate Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama's call for action to address global warming and rise in sea level," he said. "We as small island states are vulnerable to these changes and we must ensure that our islands are safe for our future generations. Fijians must choose sustainable development to preserve our pristine environment and biological diversity."

Mr Koya said he had visited places where development had been affecting the environment.

"I have been assured by the Special Administrator Savusavu/Labasa that all projects in Savusavu would be mindful of the environment, " he said.

"When considering the opening of this new service station, fuel has always been a part of our development and will continue until we can find a sustainable alternative.

"In order to protect our environment we need to adopt environment friendly fuels and this is part of Government's intentions."

Mr Koya said the Government would soon gazette the use of clean standard fuels in the country.








