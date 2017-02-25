School girl, 14, dies

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Prasad family of Korovesi console mother of three Manjula Devi at their home yesterday. INSET: Young Manjeshni Devi who allegedly died after being administered HPV vaccination on Thursday this week. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI/SUPPLIED

MOTHER of three, Manjula Devi is still trying to come to terms with the death of her 14-year-old daughter whose body was discovered in their home on Thursday.

The family of five in Korovesi Savusavu cannot accept the loss of their daughter and sister who allegedly passed away on the same day she was administered Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccination at her school.

Ms Devi said her daughter had woken early on Thursday morning and had a healthy breakast before saying goodbye to her parents.

"She was the youngest of my children and was staying with us while her two elder siblings were residing with their relatives attending tertiary institutions in Labasa and Suva," she said.

"Manjeshni Devi is her name and she had brought her letter to us to sign consenting for her to be vaccinated .

"When we asked her she said that the vaccination would take place next week."

Mrs Devi said if they knew that she would be vaccinated on that day, then they would have picked her and dropped her home considering its remote location and the adverse weather conditions on Thursday.

Manjeshni's distraught father Jaswant Prasad said his daughter was the chatterbox of the family, saying that she would be greatly missed.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Medical Services offered its sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family for their loss, adding they would await the police investigation report before commenting on the detail of the case.

"HPV (human papilloma virus) vaccine protects against cervical cancer, which can be a major killer of women, " the statement said.

"Studies show that there are no serious safety concerns associated with HPV vaccine."

According to the US Centre for Disease Control, one of the world's leading medical authorities, "HPV vaccine is very safe, and it is effective at protecting against some HPV types that can be very bad."