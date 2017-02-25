Political leaders content with Tebbutt-Times poll

/ Front page / News

SOCIAL Democratic Liberal Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka says people are showing disdain for the FijiFirst party even with the highly publicised hand-outs.

Despite the Tebbutt-Times poll revealing that Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama's party remained the top choice for Fijians if the country held its general election tomorrow, Mr Rabuka believes Fijians were still looking for a change in the ruling party.

Responding to the poll that placed his party second as the preferred choice, Mr Rabuka said he was humbled with the 11 per cent preference the Fijian people gave him through the poll.

"SODELPA is very much encouraged by the 13 per cent achieved in a silenced and strictly controlled news media characterised by selective freedom," he said.

Mr Rabuka said FijiFirst party's tactics were no longer hidden.

"In the vernacular idiom it is e sulukani na vudi, e dua e cika? meaning, we can see what you are trying to hide.'

He said the 40 per cent who were undecided on who to choose reflected more the unwillingness to take sides in this repressive environment than uncertainties of choice.

"The younger respondents are swept by the novelty of freebies, while the elders are not so gullible."

National Federation Party leader, Professor Biman Prasad said if the poll for choice of preferred party was anything to go by, then a similar pre-election poll in 2014, which had put NFP below the 5 per cent threshold — 5 per cent is the minimum required total votes to qualify for parliamentary seats — proved post-election that NFP was the only party whose election result did not fall within Tebutt-Times poll's margin of error, polling enough votes to qualify for parliamentary seats.

"In this regard we note that FijiFirst, which had secured over 59.1 per cent of total votes in the last elections, now has 37 per cent support as the preferred party, a decline of more than 22 per cent," he said.

Prof Prasad said the decline in FijiFirst's support formed the major part of the 40 per cent of undecided voters.

"And once again they have not and will not create a level playing field for the 2018 elections, unless they are substantially changed or repealed as per the recommendations of the Multinational Observer Group Report into the 2014 elections and the 2014 annual report of the Electoral Commission."

Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry said in three successive polls over the past three weeks, Mr Bainimarama's approval rating had apparently dipped from 78 per cent to 37 per cent.

"The latest poll also shows that 40 per cent of those polled said they had not made up their minds who to vote for, and a further 5 per cent refused to answer. This is significant and, in my opinion, indicates dissatisfaction with the ruling FF party," he said.

As for FLP support, he said the party would prove its critics wrong as it did in 1999 when it went on to win handsomely despite poll predictions to the contrary.

"However, for the moment our focus is on ensuring that the electoral process is made free of all contaminating virus and that the recommendations of the Multinational Observer Group and the Fiji Electoral Commission (2014) reports are fully implemented."

Mr Bainimarama was yet to respond to requests for comments when this edition went to press last night.