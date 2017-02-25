Brutality claims raise ire of party

/ Front page / News

THE National Federation Party (NFP) says an independent parliamentary committee needs to investigate cases of police brutality and breaches of human rights in Fiji.

Party leader Professor Biman Prasad said the party would move a motion in Parliament during its next sitting from March 20-24 calling for the establishment of a special committee of Parliament to independently investigate cases of alleged police brutality and barbaric breaches of human rights because the procedures for investigation were thoroughly compromised.

"Such a special committee will be an independent body with no links whatsoever to either the Fiji Police Force or the victims of alleged police brutality and violations of their rights," he said.

Prof Prasad said a special parliamentary committee was vital in the absence of an Ombudsman in the country.

"Previously an Ombudsman was a retired judge and under the 1997 Constitution, the Ombudsman was also chairperson of Fiji Human Rights Commission.

"Under Standing Order 129 of Parliament, a special committee can be established by resolution of Parliament and it has the same powers as that of other parliamentary standing committees where it can conduct its hearings in public, summon people to give evidence and compel the production of such evidence."

Prof Prasad said it had become painfully evident that victims who had been either tortured, abused or had their fundamental rights breached had lost faith in the current process of investigation involving the Internal Affairs Unit of the police force as well as the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission.

"We have received several complaints of alleged police brutality, ill treatment of citizens, suppression of their complaints and even allegations by family members of their relative being tortured to death while in police custody, as in the case of 19-year-old teenager, Vikarant Chandra, last week.

Attempts to get comments from the director of the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission, Ashwin Raj, remained unsuccessful yesterday.