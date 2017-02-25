Flotsam And Jetsam

/ Front page / News

A FEW friends were having a drink at a bar in Lautoka.

There were lots of happy faces as one of them had returned from work and just got paid.

Everyone had a glass of wine and a glass of beer.

Beachcomber heard they had a mix of drink the beer followed by the glass of wine.

After a while one of the men poured the wine and suddenly the barman said loudly, "Sobo dolava na katuba" (open the door).

The friends looked towards the door, but no one was there.

Then the barman pointed at the bottle of wine, the lid was still on it.

He had meant to say, "dolava na isogo ni tavaya" (open the lid).

In the heat of the moment anything goes.