Fiji Time: 5:36 PM on Saturday 25 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Flotsam And Jetsam

Editor
Saturday, February 25, 2017

A FEW friends were having a drink at a bar in Lautoka.

There were lots of happy faces as one of them had returned from work and just got paid.

Everyone had a glass of wine and a glass of beer.

Beachcomber heard they had a mix of drink the beer followed by the glass of wine.

After a while one of the men poured the wine and suddenly the barman said loudly, "Sobo dolava na katuba" (open the door).

The friends looked towards the door, but no one was there.

Then the barman pointed at the bottle of wine, the lid was still on it.

He had meant to say, "dolava na isogo ni tavaya" (open the lid).

In the heat of the moment anything goes.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64440.6254
JPY 55.991852.9918
GBP 0.39020.3822
EUR 0.46380.4518
NZD 0.68630.6533
AUD 0.63990.6149
USD 0.49320.4762

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. School girl, 14, dies
  2. Bravery medal for boy, 6
  3. No funding for religion, dance halls
  4. Poll pick
  5. Former Fiji rugby rep laid to rest
  6. Brutality claims raise ire of party
  7. 7s resurgence
  8. 112 taxi permits in west terminated
  9. Political leaders content with Tebbutt-Times poll
  10. One illegal vehicle query

Top Stories this Week

  1. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  2. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  3. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  4. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  5. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  6. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  7. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)
  8. Nightmare continues for elderly woman Monday (20 Feb)
  9. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  10. Teenager laid to rest Monday (20 Feb)