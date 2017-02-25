Fiji Time: 5:37 PM on Saturday 25 February

No funding for religion, dance halls

Serafina Silaitoga
Saturday, February 25, 2017

THE Government will not fund any halls for taralala (dance) or religious pleas of assistance.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama reiterated his stand at the opening of the $4.39 million Coqeloa bridge outside Labasa yesterday.

While responding to pleas from villagers yesterday, Mr Bainimarama said if Government handed out assistance to a certain church group, others would follow suit.

Mr Bainimarama said this was impossible because Government did not have the funds to assist religious groups but funds for all Fijians to improve livelihoods.

Turaga ni yavusa Bucaisau, Ratu Alipate Lautiki asked Mr Bainimarama for a boat and outboard engine to help transport villagers to church on Sundays.

Mr Bainimarama said if he approved it, other churches would also ask and costs could be exorbitant.

Another request to Mr Bainimarama was for an evacuation centre to be built at Raranibulubulu Village.

Mr Bainimarama reminded him that the centre would only be used for evacuation purposes.

He said that no taralala should be allowed in the centre.

Meanwhile, the 2000 residents of Coqeloa will no longer have to worry about the condition of the century-old bridge that killed five people six years ago.

Mohammed Taziz, 70, who grew up in the area, said the old bridge was a daily threat.

"Five people died on this bridge after their vehicle fell into the river five years ago and students were always scared when they crossed because of the narrow size," he said.

"We are very happy that this Government has heard our cries and brought the new bridge for us."

Yesterday, Mr Bainimarama assured the people that the crossing had opened doors of opportunities that had been neglected in the past.

He said there was a need to demolish the original bridge because it was unsafe for vehicles and public use.

"This new bridge will alleviate the struggles and pains experienced by members of the public and other travellers for the last decade."








