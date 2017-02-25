/ Front page / News

IF a general election is held tomorrow, then most people would give their votes to the FijiFirst party, a Tebbutt-Times poll has revealed.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama's party leads the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA), National Federation Party (NFP) and the Fiji Labour Party (FLP) by a significant margin as the preferred choice of political party for Fiji ahead of the 2018 polls.

A total of 37 per cent said they would vote for the FijiFirst party if an election was held tomorrow, while 13 per cent indicated they would vote for SODELPA.

This year's poll was conducted from February 4-7 by internationally-accredited world standard market researcher Tebbutt Research from a national sample of 982 adults above 18 years.

Those interviewed were asked: "If there was an election held in Fiji tomorrow, who would you give your vote to?"

According to the poll, the undecided voters formed the largest group at present with 40 per cent saying they do not know who they would vote for.

Five per cent of those surveyed refused to answer.

Both age and ethnicity have emerged as significant factors in the data.

Younger people (aged 18-29 years) were more likely to have decided on a party than those who are older, with 36 per cent of those aged 18-29 years being undecided compared with 40 per cent for those 30-44 years and 49 per cent for those aged 45 years or older.

The FijiFirst party drew more support from younger voters at the moment, with 44 per cent of 18-29 year olds choosing the party versus 36 per cent of 30-44 year olds and 31 per cent for those over 44 years.

According to the poll results, iTaukei voters were equally split between FijiFirst and SODELPA (29 per cent each), while FijiFirst had far stronger voting intention than SODELPA from Fijians of Indian descent and other ethnicities (43 per cent and 32 per cent respectively).

The NFP and FLP gathered one per cent support each, majority coming from Fijians of Indian descent.