Bravery medal for boy, 6

Litia Cava
Saturday, February 25, 2017

SIX-YEAR-OLD Bow Sansom was the youngest medal recipient at the Fiji Investiture Ceremony for the 2016 National Honours Roll at State House yesterday.

He was awarded a bravery medal by President Jioji Konrote for an act of bravery in hazardous circumstances.

Bow saved a one-year-old family friend from drowning in a pool at their home in Lami last year.

The student of multiple intelligence school in Suva was nominated by his grandmother for the award.

"I was watching television at home when I heard a splash outside our pool and then I saw a baby started to drown in the pool and without any hesitation I just jumped in the pool to try and get her out," Bow said.

"It was hard at first as the pool was deep, so I tried to move to a corner where I could stand and then lift the baby up with one hand and scream for help and then we were able to get out of the pool."

Sansom, who was one of the three recipients of the bravery medal, said he was so excited to receive the award.

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Queen Victoria School student Kinisimere Babasiga, whose story is widespread at Delaikuku in Tailevu for saving a mentally handicapped mother and her child during Severe TC Winston last year, was awarded a President's Medal yesterday. The bruises on her neck are still visible as she had tried to save the baby and her mother from flying tins.

"Despite what happened that night, I am still thankful that nobody in my village died and even though most families are still living in tents, we are still grateful to God for his blessings," Ms Babasiga said.

Sixty Fijians were awarded medals by Mr Konrote at the Investiture Ceremony as recognition for their hard work and sacrifices. Mr Konrote said records showed Fiji granted national honours to about 613 individuals since the establishment of the honours and awards in 1995.








