+ Enlarge this image The inter-girls compete in the 100 meters sprint during the Suva Grammar High School inter house athletics competition at ANZ Stadium today. Picture: RAMA

Update: 6:17PM SUVA Grammar School held their 2017 Inter house athletics competition at the ANZ Stadium in Suva today.

School principal Segran Pillay said they had a long term plan to develop the young athletes.

About 400 athletes competed in the track and field events.

However, the winner of the event will be announced at the school assembly on Monday.

The Veiuto school will compete in the Suva zone two competition.