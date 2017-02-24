Dengue fever warning

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:08PM THERE IS a Dengue Fever outbreak and the Ministry of Health (MOH) has issued a warning, advising the general public to take the necessary precautions.

A government statement issued this afternoon confirmed that recent rainy weather has led to an increase in cases of the fever.

�The Ministry of Health and Medical Services is advising Fijians to take precaution and to protect themselves against dengue mosquitoes and avoid contracting the dengue virus,� the MOH statement said.

�Dengue fever is caused by the dengue virus which is spread through the day-biting aedes eygpti mosquito. It is common to experience an increase in mosquito populations during the wet and hot season (November to April).�

According to the advisory, the early Symptoms of dengue are high fever, nausea, loss of appetite and generalized body pain.

The MOH has increased community advocacy activities to increase awareness on the outbreak and motivate the public to take preventative measures.

These include destroying dengue mosquito breeding places and removing dengue mosquito breeding places.

�Health officials in dengue high risk areas have already been mobilized following the coordination of the �Fight the Bite� campaign to reduce mosquito breeding sites,� the MOH said.

�Spraying of mosquito breeding grounds in communities has commenced and a cleanup campaign against dengue fever and other arboviral diseases (Zika and Chikungunya) will be launched.�