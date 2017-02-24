Dengue fever warning

Update: 6:08PM THERE IS a Dengue Fever outbreak and the Ministry of Health (MOH) has issued a warning, advising the general public to take the necessary precautions.
A
government statement issued this afternoon confirmed that recent rainy weather
has led to an increase in cases of the fever.
�The
Ministry of Health and Medical Services is advising Fijians to take precaution
and to protect themselves against dengue mosquitoes and avoid contracting the
dengue virus,� the MOH statement said.
�Dengue
fever is caused by the dengue virus which is spread through the day-biting
aedes eygpti mosquito. It is common to experience an increase in mosquito
populations during the wet and hot season (November to April).�
According
to the advisory, the early Symptoms of dengue are high fever, nausea, loss of
appetite and generalized body pain.
The MOH has
increased community advocacy activities to increase awareness on the outbreak
and motivate the public to take preventative measures.
These
include destroying dengue mosquito breeding places and removing dengue mosquito
breeding places.
�Health
officials in dengue high risk areas have already been mobilized following the
coordination of the �Fight the Bite� campaign to reduce mosquito breeding
sites,� the MOH said.
�Spraying
of mosquito breeding grounds in communities has commenced and a cleanup
campaign against dengue fever and other arboviral diseases (Zika and
Chikungunya) will be launched.�