Mum pleads guilty to infanticide

Update: 5:57PM A MOTHER who allegedly killed her baby at a village in Kadavu last year this afternoon pleaded guilty to one count of infanticide.
Torika
Kenona appeared before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva today.
The charge
was read out to the accused to which she indicated she understood and pleaded
guilty.
The court
heard, Kenona caused the death of her unnamed infant baby who was under the age
of 12 months by blocking his nose.
The
accused person's bail has been extended.
She will reappear in court on March 10 for
the State to file summary of facts and sentencing submissions.