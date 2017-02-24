Fiji Time: 6:54 PM on Friday 24 February

Justice Temo overturns assessors not-guilty opinion

AQELA SUSU
Friday, February 24, 2017

Update: 5:28PM A FISHERMAN standing trial for the death of a 74-year-old woman in Lautoka in 2013 has been found guilty by the High Court in Suva moments ago.

Sudesh Mani,44, was convicted of one count of murder and one count of robbery.

The offence took place on January 13, 2013 inside Vidya Wati's home at Johnson Road in Drasa, Lautoka.

Following their deliberations, the three assessors came back with a unanimous opinion and found the accused not guilty to both charges and also not guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter.

However in his judgment, Justice Salesi Temo overturned the three assessors' opinions and found the Mani guilty of both charges and convicted him accordingly.

He has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced next Monday.








