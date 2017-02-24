Locally owned health centre begins operation

Update: 5:16PM A NEW locally owned health care center had started operating in Walu Bay, Suva earlier this week.
Pacific Specialist Healthcare (PSH)
provides general outpatient services, in-depth medical laboratory testing,
specialist services, surgeries to inpatient care and hospitalization.
The center provides a 24/7 service
and its services are developed around the well-being and health care of
patients.
PSH CEO, Dr Vereniki Raiwalui said
they were committed to providing excellent care and recovery of patients and
the community.