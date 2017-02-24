Fiji Time: 6:54 PM on Friday 24 February

Locally owned health centre begins operation

ALISI VUCAGO
Friday, February 24, 2017

Update: 5:16PM A NEW locally owned health care center had started operating in Walu Bay, Suva earlier this week.

Pacific Specialist Healthcare (PSH) provides general outpatient services, in-depth medical laboratory testing, specialist services, surgeries to inpatient care and hospitalization.

The center provides a 24/7 service and its services are developed around the well-being and health care of patients.

PSH CEO, Dr Vereniki Raiwalui said they were committed to providing excellent care and recovery of patients and the community.








