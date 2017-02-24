Locally owned health centre begins operation

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Pacific Specialist Health Care staff Dr Kaleli Nacika with Customer Services Manager Bale Vatubua and Customer Service staff Vikashni Chand at their newly opened health centre in Walu Bay. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 5:16PM A NEW locally owned health care center had started operating in Walu Bay, Suva earlier this week.

Pacific Specialist Healthcare (PSH) provides general outpatient services, in-depth medical laboratory testing, specialist services, surgeries to inpatient care and hospitalization.

The center provides a 24/7 service and its services are developed around the well-being and health care of patients.

PSH CEO, Dr Vereniki Raiwalui said they were committed to providing excellent care and recovery of patients and the community.